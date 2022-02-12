OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Nelson scores 16 to lead Navy over Army 52-49

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:56 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 16 points and seven rebounds as Navy narrowly defeated Army 52-49 on Saturday.

Daniel Deaver had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy (17-8, 10-4 Patriot League).

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights (13-13, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josh Caldwell added eight rebounds.

The Midshipmen leveled the season series against the Black Knights. Army defeated Navy 74-73 on Jan. 22.

