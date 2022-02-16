OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Nelson scores 14 to…

Nelson scores 14 to lift Navy past American 55-46

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 14 points and eight rebounds as Navy defeated American 55-46 on Wednesday night.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (18-8, 11-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Greg Summers, whose 10 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Midshipmen, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half as Navy led 22-14 at intermission.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (7-19, 3-11). Johnny O’Neil added 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Navy defeated American 47-45 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up