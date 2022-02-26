CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Nelson lifts North Dakota St. past North Dakota 79-53

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:25 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson posted 17 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota State routed North Dakota 79-53 on Saturday.

Tyree Eady had 10 points for North Dakota State (21-9, 13-5 Summit League). Rocky Kreuser added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jarius Cook also had 10 points.

Ethan Igbanugo had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks (6-25, 2-16), whose losing streak reached five games. Paul Bruns added 11 points. Brady Danielson had 10 points.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 86-76 on Dec. 22.

