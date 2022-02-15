Neese leads Indiana State against Missouri State after 28-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-8, 10-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-8, 10-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on the Missouri State Bears after Cooper Neese scored 28 points in Indiana State’s 60-57 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bears have gone 10-4 at home. Missouri State scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Sycamores are 4-9 in conference matchups. Indiana State has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sycamores won the last matchup 76-72 on Jan. 26. Cameron Henry scored 16 points to help lead the Sycamores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaige Prim is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears. Isiaih Mosley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Neese is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Sycamores. Henry is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.