Nebraska women’s assistant Chuck Love suspended with pay

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:15 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love has been suspended with pay, the athletic department announced Saturday.

No reason for the suspension was given in a two-sentence statement. The athletic department said it was a personnel matter and there would be no further comment.

Love is in his sixth season at Nebraska under coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota.

Love was not on the bench for Nebraska’s game at Penn State on Thursday. The Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7) are in seventh place in the Big Ten and host Minnesota on Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

