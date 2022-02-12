Nebraska visits Iowa following Murray’s 30-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-17, 1-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Keegan Murray scored 30 points in Iowa’s 110-87 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes are 12-2 on their home court. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers have gone 1-12 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 5.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Murray is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Bryce McGowens is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.