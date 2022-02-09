OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Nebraska hosts Minnesota on 6-game home skid

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks to stop its six-game home losing streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Cornhuskers are 6-10 in home games. Nebraska gives up 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 2-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 13 points and 4.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Payton Willis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 0-10, averaging 68.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

