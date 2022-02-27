Nebraska faces Penn State on 9-game road slide

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-21, 1-16 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Penn State looking to end its nine-game road losing streak.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-4 at home. Penn State is the best team in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 1-16 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Bryce McGowens is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.