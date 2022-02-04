OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Nebraska faces Northwestern following McGowens’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:42 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-16, 0-11 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Bryce McGowens scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 85-79 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-9 in home games. Nebraska has a 2-16 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats are 3-8 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.3% from deep. Pete Nance leads the Wildcats shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGowens is averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Nance is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

