Nebraska women beat another top 10 team, topping Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night.

The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes.

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.

The conference-leading Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) had won 13 of their last 14 before losing to an unranked opponent for the first time since losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last year.

The Huskers trailed for only five minutes and scored the most points of any team this season against Indiana.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 20 points and Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 10 apiece.

No. 13 MARYLAND 81, No. 22 IOWA 69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power Maryland to a victory over Iowa.

Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added two blocks and two steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3), who grabbed a share of first place with their seventh straight win.

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points, but she made only 7 of 25 shots, including 3 of 13 from beyond the arc

No. 17 FLORIDA 83, AUBURN 77

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers.

Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida’s run reached 7-0 as the Gators built a 67-55 lead. The Gators led by 14 with just under six minutes to go and 77-66 with 1:54 remaining.

Despite shooting 61.5% in the quarter, the Gators saw Auburn draw within 78-74 with 18 seconds left. Broughton made two free throws for Florida, then Auburn’s Annie Hughes hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-77 with 9 seconds remaining. Florida’s Emanuely de Oliveira got a key offensive rebound after a missed free throw, then Moore made two free throws to cap the scoring.

Moore scored 15 points, Jordyn Merritt 13, Kiara Smith 12 and Nine Rickards 10 for the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC).

Honesty Scott-Grayson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Auburn (9-14, 1-11).

No. 18 OHIO STATE 83, ILLINOIS 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and Ohio State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois.

The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter. Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third and outscored the Illini 33-13.

Illinois cut 13 points off its deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ohio State 24-11. After making 13 of 18 shots in the third, Ohio State finished 4 of 15 in the fourth.

Rikki Harris scored 17 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova 14, and Taylor Mikesell 13 for the Buckeyes (19-4, 11-3 Big Ten). Sheldon had seven assists and four steals.

Aaliyah Nye had 25 points, including five 3-pointers, for Illinois (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten).

