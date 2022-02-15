OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Nduka lifts Portland past…

Nduka lifts Portland past Bushnell 84-39

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chika Nduka recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Portland to an 84-39 win over Bushnell on Tuesday night.

Kristian Sjolund had 11 points for Portland (14-12). Tyler Robertson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Milosevic had seven rebounds. Portland posted a season-high 60 rebounds.

Stevie Schlabach had 15 points for the Beacons.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up