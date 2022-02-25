CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ndefo leads St. Peter's…

Ndefo leads St. Peter’s over Monmouth 70-65

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry St. Peter’s to a 70-65 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Matthew Lee had 12 points for St. Peter’s (13-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daryl Banks III added 10 points. Doug Edert had 10 points.

George Papas had 23 points for the Hawks (18-10, 10-7). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 15 points. Walker Miller had 14 points.

The Peacocks improved to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. St. Peter’s defeated Monmouth 67-62 on Jan. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up