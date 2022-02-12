NC State visits Pittsburgh following Horton’s 25-point performance

NC State Wolf Pack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

NC State Wolf Pack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Ithiel Horton scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 56-51 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers have gone 7-8 in home games. Pittsburgh allows 66.4 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-11 against ACC opponents. NC State allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.