SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » NC State visits Pittsburgh…

NC State visits Pittsburgh following Horton’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NC State Wolf Pack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Ithiel Horton scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 56-51 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers have gone 7-8 in home games. Pittsburgh allows 66.4 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-11 against ACC opponents. NC State allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is scoring 13.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Dereon Seabron is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up