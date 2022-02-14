NC State takes on Georgia Tech, looks to halt 6-game skid

NC State Wolf Pack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State is looking to end its six-game slide with a victory over Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-7 in home games. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rodney Howard averaging 1.7.

The Wolf Pack have gone 3-12 against ACC opponents. NC State allows 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Devoe is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Dereon Seabron is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.