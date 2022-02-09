OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
NC State hosts Wake Forest following Williams’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the NC State Wolf Pack after Alondes Williams scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 68-60 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolf Pack are 7-7 on their home court. NC State is seventh in the ACC in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack with 8.8 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 9-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 10.2.

The Wolf Pack and Demon Deacons face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is averaging 18 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for NC State.

Williams is averaging 19.8 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Demon Deacons. Daivien Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

