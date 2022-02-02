CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
NC State faces Syracuse after Smith’s 34-point outing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Syracuse Orange (10-11, 4-6 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-12, 3-8 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Syracuse Orange after Terquavion Smith scored 34 points in NC State’s 100-80 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolf Pack are 7-5 on their home court. NC State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Orange are 4-6 against conference opponents. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dereon Seabron is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for NC State.

Buddy Boeheim is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.6 assists. Cole Swider is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

