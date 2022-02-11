NC State faces Pittsburgh after Seabron’s 22-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolf Pack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-16, 4-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after Dereon Seabron scored 22 points in NC State’s 69-51 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers are 7-8 on their home court. Pittsburgh averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolf Pack are 3-11 in ACC play. NC State is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mouhamadou Gueye is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging nine points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Jamarius Burton is shooting 49.5% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Seabron is averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

