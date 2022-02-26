CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Navy visits Colgate following…

Navy visits Colgate following Records’ 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Keegan Records scored 25 points in Colgate’s 78-71 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders have gone 11-1 at home. Colgate averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Tucker Richardson with 3.7.

The Midshipmen have gone 12-5 against Patriot opponents. Navy scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Raiders won the last matchup 69-50 on Jan. 14. Records scored 25 points points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

John Carter Jr. is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 54.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up