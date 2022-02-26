Navy visits Colgate following Records’ 25-point game

Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Navy Midshipmen (19-9, 12-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (19-11, 15-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Navy Midshipmen after Keegan Records scored 25 points in Colgate’s 78-71 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Raiders have gone 11-1 at home. Colgate averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Tucker Richardson with 3.7.

The Midshipmen have gone 12-5 against Patriot opponents. Navy scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Raiders won the last matchup 69-50 on Jan. 14. Records scored 25 points points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Raiders. Records is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

John Carter Jr. is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 54.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.