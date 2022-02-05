Navy plays Loyola (MD) for conference showdown

Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-9, 7-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-9, 7-4 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays Navy in a matchup of Patriot teams.

The Greyhounds have gone 9-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Golden Dike averaging 1.7.

The Midshipmen are 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is averaging 19 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

John Carter Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Midshipmen. Patrick Dorsey is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

