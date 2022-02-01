Navy plays Lehigh, seeks 6th straight road win

Navy Midshipmen (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (14-7, 7-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Midshipmen face Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-5 on their home court. Lehigh has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-3 against Patriot opponents. Navy ranks second in the Patriot with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Greg Summers averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won 69-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Evan Taylor led the Mountain Hawks with 21 points, and Summers led the Midshipmen with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

John Carter Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

