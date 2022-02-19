Navy faces Holy Cross, looks for 5th straight win

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 6-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-8, 11-4 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 6-8 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-8, 11-4 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -14.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy comes into a matchup with Holy Cross as winners of four games in a row.

The Midshipmen are 6-5 in home games. Navy is eighth in college basketball allowing 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Crusaders are 6-8 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Midshipmen won the last meeting 70-56 on Jan. 1. Greg Summers scored 20 points points to help lead the Midshipmen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carter Jr. is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Navy.

Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 62.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.