Nance leads Northwestern against Penn State after 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Pete Nance scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 77-65 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions are 9-4 in home games. Penn State is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 6-11 in conference play. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Nittany Lions won the last matchup 74-70 on Jan. 6. Seth Lundy scored 23 points points to help lead the Nittany Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Boo Buie is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists. Nance is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

