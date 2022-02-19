OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
N.C. A&T visits Campbell after Henderson’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 6-7 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-10, 7-6 Big South)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 22 points in Campbell’s 71-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Fighting Camels are 8-3 on their home court. Campbell is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies have gone 6-7 against Big South opponents. N.C. A&T has a 5-13 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last matchup 73-72 on Jan. 22. Messiah Thompson scored 20 points points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Whitfield averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Henderson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Kameron Langley is averaging six points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

