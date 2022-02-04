N.C. A&T takes on Gardner-Webb on 4-game losing streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 4-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3 Big South) Bandung, East Java; Saturday,…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 4-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-10, 6-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T comes into the matchup against Gardner-Webb after losing four straight games.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 4-5 in Big South play. N.C. A&T is fourth in the Big South with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Marcus Watson averaging 5.7.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 8.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Watson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.