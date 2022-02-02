N.C. A&T faces Winthrop after Watson’s 21-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 6-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday,…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-13, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-8, 6-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Winthrop Eagles after Marcus Watson scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 84-64 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Winthrop scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 4-4 against Big South opponents. N.C. A&T is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Cory Hightower is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Watson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.