OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » N.C. A&T faces Charleston…

N.C. A&T faces Charleston Southern, looks to end 5-game skid

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-18, 1-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-6 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T enters the matchup with Charleston Southern as losers of five straight games.

The Aggies are 5-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 1-9 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Cheikh Faye averaging 5.5.

The Aggies and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Faye is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up