OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » Mutts triple double leads…

Mutts triple double leads Virginia Tech past Syracuse, 71-59

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts posted the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the Hokies posted a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Mutts had 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Buddy Boeheim pulled Syracuse even at 54-54 with just under seven minutes to play but Virginia Tech came right back on a fast break with Hunter Cattoor lobbing a short pass to a streaking Mutts for a dunk to retake the lead. Soon after, Mutts knocked down a short jumper and Keve Aluma followed with a dunk and a jumper to start a 13-0 run to take a 67-54 lead.

Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) closed out the first half with a 15-3 run and took a 39-29 advantage into intermission.

Aluma finished with 20 points for the Hokies, Cattoor hit 3 of 10 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line to post 14 points. Nahiem Alleyne added 11 points.

Buddy Boeheim hit 4 of 10 from deep and finished with 21 points to lead the Orange (13-12, 7-7), with Joe Girard adding another 16 points. Frank Anselem grabbed 15 rebounds and Cole Swider pulled down another 10.

The Hokies, winners now of five straight, return home to host Virginia on Monday. Syracuse hosts Boston College on Saturday.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up