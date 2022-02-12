OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Muszynski scores 21 to carry Belmont over SE Missouri 81-72

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:14 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 21 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Southeast Missouri 81-72 on Saturday.

Muszynski made 9 of 10 free throws.

Luke Smith had 14 points and seven assists for Belmont (22-5, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ben Sheppard added 12 points. Will Richard had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Manny Patterson scored a season-high 20 points for the Redhawks (11-15, 6-7). Phillip Russell added 16 points. Nygal Russell had 14 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Belmont defeated Southeast Missouri 102-62 on Jan. 6.

