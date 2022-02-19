Muszynski leads Belmont against SIU-Edwardsville after 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-18, 3-11 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (23-5, 13-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-18, 3-11 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (23-5, 13-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -21.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Nick Muszynski scored 20 points in Belmont’s 81-57 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Bruins are 11-1 in home games. Belmont averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-11 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 80-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Luke Smith led the Bruins with 23 points, and Deejuan Pruitt led the Cougars with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Murphy is averaging 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Muszynski is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

