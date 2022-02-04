OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Muszynski carries Belmont past Tennessee St. 88-61

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 12:04 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 24 points as Belmont romped past Tennessee State 88-61 on Thursday night.

Muszynski shot 9 for 10 from the floor. He added four assists.

JaCobi Wood had 17 points for Belmont (18-5, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ben Sheppard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Grayson Murphy had six assists and six steals.

Shakem Johnson had 11 points for the Tigers (9-14, 4-7). Carlos Marshall Jr. added 10 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 10 points.

