Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels visit conference foe Florida

Ole Miss Rebels (12-10, 3-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-8, 4-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits Florida in SEC action Saturday.

The Gators have gone 9-3 in home games. Florida has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 3-6 in conference matchups. Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC shooting 32.8% from downtown. Matthew Murrell paces the Rebels shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rebels won the last matchup 70-54 on Jan. 25. Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points to help lead the Rebels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 13 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Murrell is averaging 10.4 points for the Rebels. Ruffin is averaging 8.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

