Murray scores 18 to carry Rider over Niagara 70-68

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 10:13 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds as Rider edged Niagara 70-68 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 14 points for Rider (11-16, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 11 rebounds.

Marcus Hammond had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10). Greg Kuakumensah added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 14 points.

The Broncs improved to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Rider defeated Niagara 70-67 on Jan. 23.

