Murray leads Long Beach State against UC Irvine after 27-point performance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach (16-10, 10-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-8, 7-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Joel Murray scored 27 points in Long Beach State’s 103-87 victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Anteaters are 8-1 in home games. UC Irvine has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach are 10-2 in conference games. Long Beach State ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Murray averaging 1.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Beach won 73-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Murray led the Beach with 24 points, and Collin Welp led the Anteaters with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Welp is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Murray is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Beach: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

