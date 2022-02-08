OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Murray leads Long Beach State against CSU Fullerton after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-6, 7-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-9, 7-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the CSU Fullerton Titans after Joel Murray scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 78-65 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Beach have gone 7-3 in home games. Long Beach State ranks fifth in the Big West with 11.8 assists per game led by Murray averaging 2.7.

The Titans are 7-1 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is third in the Big West scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The Beach and Titans square off Tuesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Slater is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 13.6 points. Murray is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

E.J. Anosike is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Titans: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

