Murray leads Iowa against Minnesota after 21-point outing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:31 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:31 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -12; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Keegan Murray scored 21 points in Iowa’s 90-86 overtime loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes are 11-2 in home games. Iowa scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 2-8 against conference opponents. Minnesota has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hawkeyes won 81-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Murray led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, and E.J. Stephens led the Golden Gophers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 5.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Murray is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Payton Willis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.