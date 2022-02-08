OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Murray, Jr. carries Rider…

Murray, Jr. carries Rider over Manhattan 76-67

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray, Jr. scored 21 points and Dimencio Vaughn recorded a double-double and Rider beat Manhattan 76-67 on Tuesday night.

Vaughn scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds and Mervin James had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rider (9-13, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell added 13 points and six assists.

Jose Perez had 26 points for the Jaspers (11-10, 4-8). Elijah Buchanan added 11 points. Josh Roberts had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up