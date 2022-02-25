CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Murray carries Long Beach…

Murray carries Long Beach State over UC San Diego 103-87

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray had 27 points as Long Beach State stretched its home win streak to seven games, topping UC San Diego 103-87 on Thursday night.

Tobias Rotegaard had 17 points for the Beach (16-10, 12-2 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds. Aboubacar Traore had 16 points.

The 103 points were a season best for Long Beach State, which also achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 26 assists.

UC San Diego totaled 57 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jake Kosakowski scored a career-high 26 points for the Tritons (11-15, 5-10). Bryce Pope added 15 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 11 points.

The Beach improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. Long Beach State defeated UC San Diego 87-69 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up