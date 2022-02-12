OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Murr scores 16 as…

Murr scores 16 as Lipscomb tops Eastern Kentucky 83-73

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Murr had 16 points off the bench to carry Lipscomb to an 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Murr hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added eight rebounds for the Bisons (11-16, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Greg Jones had 15 points and Parker Hazen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah tied a career high with 10 assists to go with five points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Lipscomb knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Jomaru Brown had 18 points to lead the Colonels (11-15, 3-9). Michael Moreno added 17 points. Curt Lewis had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky defeated Lipscomb 86-72 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up