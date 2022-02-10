OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Murphy’s shot lifts Belmont over Morehead St. 48-47

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy’s floater in the paint with five seconds left lifted Belmont to a 48-47 win over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Will Richard registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Belmont won its seventh consecutive game.

Nick Muszynski had 14 points for Belmont (21-5, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ben Sheppard, who led the Bruins in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, was held to only 2 points.

Belmont totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Johni Broome had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Eagles (19-7, 11-2). Tray Hollowell added 12 points. Ta’lon Cooper had eight rebounds.

The Bruins evened the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Belmont 83-74 on Jan. 20.

