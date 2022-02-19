OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Murdix carries Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern St. 83-76

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:58 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Northwestern State 83-76 on Saturday.

Murdix shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and five steals.

Isaac Mushila had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-10, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. De’Lazarus Keys added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevian Tennyson had 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Demons (8-20, 5-9). Carvell Teasett added 13 points. Emareyon McDonald had 11 points.

The Islanders improve to 2-1 against the Demons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Northwestern State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Jan. 29.

