Mount St. Mary’s fends off St. Francis (PA) 54-52

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 7:10 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Mezie Offurum had 14 points and Josh Reaves made two foul shots with 11 seconds remaining to help Mount St. Mary’s hold off St. Francis (PA) 54-52 on Saturday.

Jaylin Gibson had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-12, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Reaves had eight points off the bench.

Marlon Hargis had 13 points and eight rebounds to pace the Red Flash (8-17, 4-10). Josh Cohen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maxwell Land had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (PA) 71-54 on Jan. 29.

