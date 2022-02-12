OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Mosley lifts Missouri St.…

Mosley lifts Missouri St. past Valparaiso 84-66

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 22 points as Missouri State topped Valparaiso 84-66 on Saturday.

Jaylen Minnett had 15 points for Missouri State (19-8, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 15 points. Ja’Monta Black had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 20 points for Valpo (11-14, 4-9). Sheldon Edwards added 11 points as did Kobe King.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against Valpo on the season. Missouri State defeated Valparaiso 74-57 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up