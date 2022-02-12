OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Morse carries James Madison over William & Mary 69-55

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:57 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 15 points as James Madison got past William & Mary 69-55 on Saturday.

Justin Amadi had 13 points for James Madison (14-10, 5-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Alonzo Sule added 11 points and seven rebounds.

James Madison totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Julian Lewis had 13 points for the Tribe (5-21, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ben Wight added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Rice had 12 points.

Connor Kochera, the Tribe’s leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, had two points. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

