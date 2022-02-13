OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Morgan State plays South Carolina State following Miller’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-11, 5-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-11, 2-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Malik Miller scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 74-64 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Morgan State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in MEAC play. South Carolina State leads college basketball with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deaquan Williams averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup 88-81 on Jan. 10. Trevor Moore scored 19 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is shooting 32.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Bears. Keith McGee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Williams is averaging 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Antonio Madlock is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

