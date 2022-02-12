SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Morgan State hosts North…

Morgan State hosts North Carolina Central after Boone’s 28-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-11, 4-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-11, 2-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the Morgan State Bears after Eric Boone scored 28 points in North Carolina Central’s 74-68 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Morgan State is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 4-2 in conference matchups. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavius King averaging 1.9.

The Bears and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.2 points for the Bears. Keith McGee is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Kris Monroe is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Randy Miller Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up