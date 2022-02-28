Morgan State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore following Miller’s 20-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-13, 5-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-13, 5-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (10-13, 5-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-13, 5-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Malik Miller scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 76-69 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bears are 7-4 on their home court. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Keith McGee averaging 0.4.

The Hawks have gone 5-7 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Hawks won the last meeting 79-72 on Feb. 1. Donchevell Nugent scored 23 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheryn Devonish is averaging seven points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Zion Styles is scoring 10.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

