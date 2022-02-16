OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Moreno lifts E. Kentucky past North Alabama 80-76 in OT

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:29 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno scored a season-high 24 points and Eastern Kentucky edged past North Alabama 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jomaru Brown added 22 points and six steal for the Colonels.

Devontae Blanton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (12-15, 4-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Curt Lewis added eight rebounds.

C.J. Brim tied a career high with 22 points for the Lions (9-17, 2-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Daniel Ortiz added 19 points and Aleksa Matic had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Lions. North Alabama defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-75 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

