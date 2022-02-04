Moreno leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 21-point performance

Liberty Flames (16-7, 7-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-12, 3-6 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (16-7, 7-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-12, 3-6 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Liberty Flames after Michael Moreno scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-81 overtime victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Colonels have gone 10-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Flames are 7-1 in ASUN play. Liberty is seventh in the ASUN scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The Colonels and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Cooper Robb is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Kyle Rode is averaging 7.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

