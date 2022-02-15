Morehead State visits UT Martin after Simon’s 21-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (19-8, 11-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-18, 4-10 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (19-8, 11-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-18, 4-10 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Morehead State Eagles after K.J. Simon scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 82-70 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-6 at home. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernie Andre averaging 4.9.

The Eagles have gone 11-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 10.7.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Eagles won the last matchup 76-62 on Jan. 13. Broome scored 20 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Simon is averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

Broome is averaging 16.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.