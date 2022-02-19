Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Reed’s 35-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-16, 6-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 12-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-16, 6-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 12-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays the Morehead State Eagles after Eric Reed Jr. scored 35 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 98-94 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-1 on their home court. Morehead State has a 7-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Redhawks are 6-8 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Johni Broome led the Eagles with 21 points, and Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tray Hollowell is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points. Broome is averaging 16.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

Reed is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

